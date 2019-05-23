Foodie Fix: Lady M crepe cakes come to Waikiki Teahouse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You may seen these mille crepe cakes on your social media pages.
From New York, to Beverly Hills to Hong Kong, Lady M has become a dessert phenomenon.
Now, the Waikiki Teahouse on Beachwalk is flying in the cakes from NYC in different flavors daily.
Prepare to be stunned by this light dessert, filled with Japanese nama cream with an excellent texture derived from its laboriously placed layers.
Go now! They even offer free parking.
