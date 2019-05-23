HPD: Motorcyclist was speeding prior to fatal crash on H-1

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 49-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle on the H-1 Freeway on Thursday morning, Honolulu police said.
Police closed all westbound lanes of the H-1 near the Kaahumanu Street overpass after the crash around 4:05 a.m., causing gridlock on alternate routes for most of the morning commute.
According to police, the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was speeding when he drifted into the next lane and crashed into another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Ewa Beach, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Police say speed and alcohol both appear to be factors in the crash.
All lanes of the H-1 were reopened by 7 a.m.
Authorities are still investigating.
