HPD: Motorcyclist was speeding prior to fatal crash on H-1

HPD: Motorcyclist was speeding prior to fatal crash on H-1
(Image: Traffic Management Center)
May 23, 2019 at 5:36 AM HST - Updated May 23 at 9:31 AM

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 49-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle on the H-1 Freeway on Thursday morning, Honolulu police said.

Police closed all westbound lanes of the H-1 near the Kaahumanu Street overpass after the crash around 4:05 a.m., causing gridlock on alternate routes for most of the morning commute.

According to police, the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was speeding when he drifted into the next lane and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Ewa Beach, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Police say speed and alcohol both appear to be factors in the crash.

All lanes of the H-1 were reopened by 7 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.