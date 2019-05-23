Brenzil, LaCosse look to make statement at NCAA West Preliminary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine track and field standouts Alexis Brenzil and Kristen LaCosse are looking to put Hawaii on the map this week in the NCAA West Preliminary at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.
Brenzil, who will compete in the javelin on Thursday, is looking for a Top 12 finish that would put the junior in the NCAA Championships next month.
“I’m excited. This is probably my most favorite meet and it’s in Sacramento, which is somewhere I’m used to,” Brenzil said. “Hopefully I can crack 50 (meters). If I crack 50, that would put me at a good chance into the Top 12 for nationals. And that would also get me the school record which is something that I’ve been chasing for the last couple years.”
As for LaCosse, this season has been a time for setting and breaking personal records on multiple occasions.
Getting set to compete in the first round of the 400m hurdles on Thursday, she’s looking to finish as either one of the Top 3 finishers in each heat or be one of the next six-fastest times to move onto the quarterfinals on Friday. From there, the top six fastest times will advance to the NCAA Championships.
“I’ve just been trying to perfect my race every time,” LaCosse said. “I’m really not sure what to expect. I know it’s going to be a big level so I’m just hoping I can use my competition to my advantage and hopefully get a PR (personal record).”
This preliminary marks the third time Brenzil has been on the NCAA regional scene while 2019 is a first for LaCosse.
Brenzil is seeded 23rd in the west region thanks to a personal record distance of 49.58m (162'8") from the Big West Championships. LaCosse's accepted 400m hurdles entry time of 58.83 puts her 22nd in the region. Her time also came at the Big West Championships earlier in May.
The 2019 NCAA Championships are set for June 5-8 in Austin Texas.
