‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh freed after 17 years in prison

Alison Spann told her co-anchor at WLOX: “Twenty years for what he did, he got off easy, he got off scot-free. He was only sentenced to 20 years whereas my family was sentenced to a life sentence. My brother was six months old when my dad died. He’ll never know his father. My sister, four (years old), she has little memories. Me, I’ll only know my father from the eyes of a nine year old. They took all of that away from us that day so for him to get out early, especially for good behavior, really does feel like a slap in the face. It really does feel personal.”