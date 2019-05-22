Weak winds, afternoon clouds and mugginess possible

The islands are currently between a front to the northwest and a high pressure ridge to the north, resulting in light east to southeast winds for the smaller islands and stronger east winds around the Big Island. The light winds will result in rather warm temperatures and muggy conditions, along with afternoon clouds and showers for mauka areas of the smaller islands with overnight clearing through Friday. The ridge should rebuild as the front lifts northward, with trade winds gradually returning for the Memorial Day weekend. Once they're back, the trades should last into next week, with typical windward and mauka showers.