UNIQLO Hawaii to celebrate a milestone featuring MMA fighter Max Holloway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to meet UFC Featherweight Champ Max Holloway.
In a partnership with UNIQLO Hawaii, Holloway will be at the popular Ala Moana Center store on June 1 for a meet-and-greet.
The hour-long event starts at 11 a.m. He’s partnered up with the Japanese retailer to celebrate the store’s one-year anniversary in Hawaii.
The Waianae native is also hosting a contest on his Instagram to celebrate Father's Day.
Winners will get a chance to hang out with him at his gym. They’ll also receive a $150 UNIQLO gift card.
The contest ends this Friday. For details on how to enter, see the post below:
