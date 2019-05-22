UNIQLO Hawaii to celebrate a milestone featuring MMA fighter Max Holloway

UNIQLO Hawaii to celebrate a milestone featuring MMA fighter Max Holloway
Max Holloway is partnering with UNIQLO Hawaii for the milestone celebration. (Source: UNIQLO Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | May 21, 2019 at 6:03 PM HST - Updated May 21 at 6:05 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to meet UFC Featherweight Champ Max Holloway.

In a partnership with UNIQLO Hawaii, Holloway will be at the popular Ala Moana Center store on June 1 for a meet-and-greet.

The hour-long event starts at 11 a.m. He’s partnered up with the Japanese retailer to celebrate the store’s one-year anniversary in Hawaii.

The Waianae native is also hosting a contest on his Instagram to celebrate Father's Day.

Winners will get a chance to hang out with him at his gym. They’ll also receive a $150 UNIQLO gift card.

The contest ends this Friday. For details on how to enter, see the post below:

View this post on Instagram

🚨CONTEST: Enter for a chance to win a $150 gift card to @uniqlo and hang out with me and Rush!🚨⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Father's day is the time of the year when we celebrate the heroes out there who don't need gold belts to be the real champs of the world. Share with us how your father (or father figure!) inspired you to achieve your life goals 🤙⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ How to Enter:⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 👉 1. Follow @uniqlo_hawaii and @blessedmma⁣⁣⁣ 👉 2. Be sure that your account is public⁣⁣⁣ 👉 3. Post (an image or video with your hero) and share with us how they inspired you with the hashtag #uniqlohawaii⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Open to US residents only. UNIQLO Hawaii will select 20 winners to receive $150 gift cards to UNIQLO (redeemable in the US online and in-store) and a chance to meet with Max Holloway and Rush at a private event in Honolulu on 5/27/19. Contest ends 5/24/19 at 11:59pm HST. Winners will be announced on 5/25/19 via Instagram. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma) on

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.