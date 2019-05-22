UH: Record number of minorities earn JABSOM degrees in one graduating class

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine has reached a new record.
This year, there were 12 Native Hawaiian and 12 Filipino student graduates who earned their graduate diplomas.
That’s the highest number of minority MDs in one graduating class, the school said.
The university said that the newest kauka opio, or young doctors of Native Hawaiian ancestry were each presented with a ceremonial kihei, designed with traditional practices and techniques in mind.
They honored the ‘a’ali’i bush in the design for many reasons.
“Most importantly, we chose the ʻaʻaliʻi as our theme for it’s known strength and resilience. Despite wind, rain and the elements, ‘aʻaliʻi wood is said to be naturally termite resistant and can withstand extreme droughts making it the hardiest of plants,” said Jayden Galamgam, MD.
JABSOM MD students of Filipino ancestry wore stoles designed with the national flag of the Philippines in mind.
One speaker shared the importance of honoring ancestors for laying the foundation. Dr. Celina Hayashi’s late grandparents emigrated from Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Maui in 1946.
“My grandparents are my reason why I’m able to stand before you today as a doctor. They will continue to help me become an effective family physician as they have taught me the importance of treating everyone I encounter with compassion,” Dr. Hayashi said.
