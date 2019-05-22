Think climbing Koko Crater is hard? This group did it 709 times in less than two weeks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many of us, climbing up the 1,048 steps at the Koko Crater Stairs just once is difficult.
For a group of local hikers, though, going up once wasn’t nearly enough.
Earlier this month, a hui of 65 people climbed up the stairs to the top of Koko Crater a whopping 709 times over ten days ― a total of (gulp!) 744,450 steps!
It was part of the “koko-nuts challenge," which provides hikers an opportunity to challenge themselves at the Koko Crater Stairs.
The group of hikers were seen going up and down the stairs wearing shirts that read: “Are You KokoNuts?”
Dylan Cotton was the fastest hiker, making it up in a lightning-quick 10 minutes and 18 seconds.
The fastest female was Jacqueline Alicia Cadiente, who raced up in just 13 and a half minutes.
Meanwhile, Rozie Breslin set a single-day record for climbing the crater 20 times within a 12-hour span.
Do you have what it takes? Visit the KokoNut Challenge Facebook page for more information.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.