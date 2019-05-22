Students get a visit from a happy four-legged friend during finals week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -If you’re a dog lover, there’s no doubt seeing your furry friend makes you happy.
And an Oahu school tapped into that happiness to relieve stress for students during finals week.
Baylee, a 2-year-old dachshund mix, may have been the perfect fit during the tough week.
Dr. Josh Watson, head of La Pietra Hawaii School for girls believes the pilot program, bringing therapy dogs to campus, will help alleviate exam pressures.
Medical professionals are finding that children who interact with animals develop a greater sense of empathy, Dr. Janelle Akuna from the Hawaii Center for Children & Families said.
“Finals are really stressful and it’s a really high energy time," said student Azana Queen. “The dog is really calming. The dog’s so cute!”
As a therapy dog, Baylee has been trained to bring happiness to students wherever she is needed.
Baylee is scheduled to visit the students of La Pietra again on Wednesday and will also visit Mid-Pacific later in the week.
UH Manoa has also done the same thing for students in the past. During the school’s ‘Cram Jam,’ therapy dogs are brought onto campus to mingle among the students, who are preparing to take on challenging final exams.
