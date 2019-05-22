OCCC work furlough inmate fails to return to facility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Department of Public Safety Officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for Laumaka work furlough inmate Tyler Adams.
Adams, 47, was supposed to return to the Work Furlough Center by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
When he didn’t, state sheriffs and police were put on alert.
Adam’s is described as 5′ 9″ tall, about 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is serving time for first and second degree theft, but was classified as a community custody inmate, the lowest level of classification.
He’ll likely now face an additional escape charge when found.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.
This story will be updated.
