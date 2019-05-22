Man convicted of second-degree murder after a 2017 stabbing sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2017 Honolulu stabbing learned his fate before a judge.
AJ Achuo, 26, was handed down a life sentence in court Wednesday. He was convicted of killing 19-year-old Jeremy Kinon in 2017 along Kinau Street.
Police say the two were fighting in front of the Kinau Superette when Achuo fatally stabbed Kinon in the early morning hours.
Achuo does have the possibility of parole.
