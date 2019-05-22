HPU sweeps past Southern New Hampshire, advance to NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis quarterfinals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 3 Hawaii Pacific men’s tennis team swept No. 15 Southern New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championships at Sanlando Park.
The Sharks (17-4) dispatched the Penmen (17-4) without dropping a singles set as Cheng-Chieh Wang closed out the win with a straight-set victory over Miguel Marreiros 6-3, 6-2.
The Sharks advance to face No. 6 Southwest Baptist on Wednesday at 10 a.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.