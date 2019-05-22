HPD officer accused of domestic abuse set to enter plea in court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu Police Department officer accused of domestic abuse is set to enter a plea in court on Wednesday.
Darren Cachola, 46, was arrested on April 23 after his wife said he abused her.
He was originally charged with a felony, but a prosecutor said that was a mistake. The state moved to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor.
The Honolulu Police Department said Cachola has 23 years of service and is assigned to Pearl City.
Cachola has had several previous run-ins with the laws.
He is the same Honolulu police officer who was fired in 2015 after he was caught on camera fighting with his then-girlfriend at Kuni’s restaurant in Waipahu a year earlier.
Officers who responded were disciplined for improperly handling the cases.
Cachola was never arrested or charged for the fight.
This story will be updated.
