HFD releases cause of large 3-alarm Pacific Heights fire; blaze deemed accidental

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu fire investigators have released the cause of a massive blaze that ripped through a Pacific Heights home Monday.
HFD said the three-alarm fire was accidental, and ignited by generator exhaust that was too close to stored combustibles in the garage.
The fire, which started in the garage and quickly spread up the three-story home resulting in partial collapses, caused a combined $340,000 in damage to the home and its contents.
Two brothers who lived at the home were displaced. They made it out without injury, but left behind an irreplaceable item: Their mother’s urn.
At last check Monday, they were unable to go back into the home and retrieve it because of concerns over the home’s stability.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom before the large fire.
“I came outside and I could see all these flames," resident Jeffrey Carvalho said.
HFD added that the home did have a working smoke alarm.
This story will be updated.
