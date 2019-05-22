Forecasters to unveil outlook for 2019 hurricane season in Central Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The outlook for this year’s hurricane season in the Central Pacific will be released Wednesday.
National Weather Service forecasters will discuss whether the Central Pacific will see more tropical cyclones than average, about the same or fewer.
The hurricane season in the Central Pacific runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The news conference Wednesday kicks off at 11 a.m. at the University of Hawaii campus. Hawaii News Now will livestream the news conference online and on Facebook.
The governor will attend the event along with representatives from FEMA and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
Last year, Hawaii saw one of its most destructive hurricane seasons in years — even though a hurricane never actually made landfall in the islands.
There were a number of close calls, though, and a double landfall by a tropical storm.
In all, the Central Pacific saw six named tropical cyclones over the season.
They were all hurricanes — one each of a Category 1 through 4 and two Category 5 strength cyclones (Hurricanes Lane and Walaka).
The Eastern Pacific, meanwhile, saw 25 tropical cyclones — a near record-breaking year.
Forecasters say the 2018 season underscore a mantra emergency preparedness officials have been saying for years: Just because a hurricane doesn’t make a direct hit doesn’t mean it can’t cause damage.
This story will be updated.
