Forecast: Hot, muggy weather to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled cold front northwest of Kauai will push the high pressure fan to the east of the state through the week. Expect light and variable winds with land and sea breeze weather over each island through Friday.
Clouds and isolated to scattered showers will favor mountain and interior sections.
Skies will clear out each night as the stable land breezes begin to develop after sunset.
Trade winds are forecast to return Memorial Day weekend and last through the first half of next week.
Small to moderate surf will continue along south facing shores through Friday.
A fairly large swell from southeast of New Zealand is forecast to reach the coastal waters Saturday. This swell may produce surf near the advisory level along south facing shores through Memorial Day.
A smaller reinforcing south swell is possible Tuesday.
Surf along north facing shores will be quite small through Thursday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.