Defendants, attorney, alleged victims: Here’s who’s who in the Kealoha mailbox trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The so-called federal “mailbox trial” against the Kealohas and several police officers begins Wednesday.
It’s the most important public corruption trial the state has ever seen.
And it pits members of the law enforcement community against one another.
Here are the players involved:
― J. Michael Seabright: Chief U.S. District Court judge for the District of Hawaii
Seabright was in private practice from 1984 to 1987, served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1987 through 2005 and was also an adjunct professor at the University of Hawaii School of Law.
He was nominated to the federal bench in 2005 by President George W. Bush.
― Cynthia Kagiwada: Attorney for Katherine Kealoha
Kagiwada specializes in the appellate courts, but also has experience in criminal defense.
― Rustam Barbee: Attorney for Louis Kealoha
Barbee, who has his own firm, has been a criminal defense attorney in Hawaii since 1989.
― Randall Hironaka: Attorney for Officer Bobby Nguyen
He’s served as a criminal defense attorney for a number of years, including in high-profile cases.
― Birney Bervar: Attorney for Lt. Derek Hahn
Bervar is a criminal defense attorney and was previously an assistant federal public defender.
― Lars Isaacson: Attorney for Maj. Gordon Shiraishi
Isaacson is a criminal defense attorney with his own law firm.
― Michael Wheat: Special prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego
Wheat has worked as a prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice for more than three decades. While he’s handled all kinds of criminal cases, his specialty is public corruption.
― Colin McDonald and Janaki Gandhi: Assistant US Attorneys
― Louis Kealoha: Honolulu’s ex-police chief
― Katherine Kealoha: A former high-ranking deputy city prosecutor
― Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, who was in charge of the Honolulu Police Department’s elite Criminal Intelligence Unit
― Lt. Derek Hahn, who was also a business partner with Katherine Kealoha in a solar company
― Officer Bobby Nguyen, who was related by marriage to Katherine Kealoha, and was also living in the Kealohas’ pool house when the couple’s mailbox was reported stolen.
― Florence Puana: Katherine Kealoha’s 99-year-old grandmother
― Gerard Puana: Kealoha’s uncle and the man the government alleges the Kealohas tried to frame with the mailbox theft
― Officer Danny Sellers, Katherine Kealoha’s ex-boyfriend, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime for distributing confidential investigative information about the mailbox theft to Katherine Kealoha.
― And Officer Niall Silva, who admitted to lying to federal agents and to the FBI as part of the conspiracy.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.