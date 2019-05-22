Debate over abortion laws hits the streets of Honolulu with supporters and opponents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii activists rallied Tuesday both for and against new abortion laws sweeping across states on the mainland.
Those who oppose the restrictive laws chanted things like, “Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate" while those who are pro-life held signs that read, “In memory of the 60,000,000 babies legally killed by abortion in the USA.”
The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Hawaii.
The ACLU joined the organization on the roof and sidewalk at the Honolulu health center Tuesday afternoon.
Many were against Alabama’s and Missouri’s new laws that criminalize most abortions.
But a few pro-life supporters argued that abortion harms more than just the unborn babies.
“They actually hurt women when people have abortion. I know, I have friends that did abortion. It hurts women in actuality,” anti-abortion protester James Wallace said.
Wallace also held a sign calling for Planned Parenthood to be defunded.
“We are not accepting that the right to abortion will go away. We don’t accept any unconstitutional attempts to gut Roe v. Wade and punish women,” Planned Parenthood advocate Laurie Field said.
Hawaii has some of the least-restrictive abortion laws in the country. Right now, there are no legislative actions to alter Hawaii’s abortion laws.
Tuesday’s rally coincided with protests across the nation.
