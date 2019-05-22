Community hub that helped eruption evacuees burglarized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Leaders of Puuhonua o Puna were shocked to learn that their container was burglarized.
Ikaika Marzo helped establish the community hub at the height of the 2018 Kilauea Eruption.
On Tuesday morning, he discovered that their container lock was broken, and their supplies -- gone.
“We pretty much felt disgusted this morning," Marzo said. “There was a lot of stuff that was taken from our hub and our container there.”
Among the missing items were two generators, batteries and miscellaneous objects.
Marzo believes the burglary happened within the past few weeks.
He says the supplies were being kept to help residents in case of future natural disasters, such as another eruption, a tsunami or earthquake.
They filed a police report. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.
