Stretch of Mamalahoa Hwy. to remain closed as police investigate fatal crash

PUUANAHULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stretch of Mamalahoa Highway will remain shut down for most of the day on Wednesday as police investigate a fatal crash.
Officials said one person is dead following the crash that happened before 7 a.m.
Mamalahoa Highway — also referred to as Highway 190 or Hawaii Belt Road — is shut down south of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
Police urge drivers to use Saddle Road, Waikoloa Drive or Kaiminani Drive in the meantime.
Officials have not yet released further details about the crash.
This story will be updated.
