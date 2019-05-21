What’s in a name? Big Island residents weigh options on what to call fissure 8

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Residents of a Hawaii neighborhood have met to discuss what they should name a nearby volcanic fissure.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that about 30 people attended the meeting Thursday in the Big Island community of Pahoa to consider a better name for fissure 8.
The fissure was the eighth and most powerful vent to open during the Kilauea eruption, which produced lava flow that destroyed more than 700 homes.
The discussion revolved primarily around what deity the name should reflect and included Pele and Ailaau, female and male volcano gods.
The meeting was organized by the state Board on Geographic Names to receive public input, which so far has resulted in 16 proposed names from 14 applicants.
The deadline to submit proposals is June 30.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.