Wahine volleyball releases 2019 schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow released the upcoming 2019 fall schedule that features 17 home games at the Stan Sheriff Center with 10 road games.
Hawaii’s non-conference schedule features the likes of San Diego, Washington, Denver, Missouri, Baylor and Cal Poly - each of which played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
The season will begin the season with the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic from August 30-September 1 that will have San Diego, St. John's and Washington at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The 'Bows will take their final regular season roadtrip to the West Coast to play UC Davis on Friday Nov. 8 and UC Riverside at 12:00 p.m. HT on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Wahine will close out their regular season with a final homestand facing CSUN on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Long Beach State on Friday, Nov. 22.
The 2019 team returns seven letterwinners, including three-time all-Big West selection Norene Iosia. Joining the 'Bows in 2019 are a pair of transfers from Oregon—Kyra Hanawahine and Jolie Rasmussen.
Hawaii finished last season with an 18-9 record. The ‘Bows also advanced to the NCAA tournament for the 37th time overall and the 26th-consecutive time.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.