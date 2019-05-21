University of Hawaii leads Youth Impact Program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the third-straight year, the University of Hawaii at Manoa will host the Youth Impact Program from June 17-29th.
The program already has over 100 young boys that are at risk and economically disadvantaged signed up for this summer.
The YIP is an educational leadership program that “establishes trust, relationships and access” between the university and the inner-city disadvantaged youth in Hawaii, according to YIP founder Riki Ellison.
Additionally, the participants will also be mentored by Warrior football head coach Nick Rolovich, recruiting coordinator Jason Cvercko and Warrior players including Kaimana Padello and J.R. Hensley. The students will have two hours a day focused on physical development and football skills.
During the two week program, students receive over 60 classroom hours of instruction
covering the fundamental school subjects of Math, English and Science and life skills.
