Some of Hawaiian music’s biggest names to perform at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Keauhou performs to the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards show. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | May 21, 2019 at 6:56 AM HST - Updated May 21 at 6:56 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the biggest names in Hawaiian music are set to perform at the long-awaited Na Hoku Hanohano Awards on Saturday.

Among the names: Keauhou, Anuhea, Henry Kapono and Kealii Reichel.

The 42nd annual awards show takes place Saturday at the Hawaii Convention Center. Finalists — musicians, songwriters and producers in 36 different categories — are selected by about 600 members of the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.

This year’s show will feature show-stopping performances and a special tribute to Jacqueline “Honolulu Skylark” Rossetti, co-founder of the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and an influential name in Hawaiian music.

The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards airs on K5 starting at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-show special and then the award ceremony at 7 p.m.

Here are the confirmed performers:

  • Anuhea
  • Brickwood Galuteria
  • DeShannon Higa
  • Eric Lee
  • Henry Kapono
  • John Akapo
  • Kalani Pea
  • Kamuela Kahoano
  • Karlie G
  • Kealii Reichel
  • Keauhou
  • Keoni Ku
  • Kimie
  • Ledward Kaapana
  • Na Hoa
  • Na Wai Eha
  • Robi Kahakalau
  • Sean Cleland
  • Sean Naauao
  • Waipuna

