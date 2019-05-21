Some of Hawaiian music’s biggest names to perform at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the biggest names in Hawaiian music are set to perform at the long-awaited Na Hoku Hanohano Awards on Saturday.
Among the names: Keauhou, Anuhea, Henry Kapono and Kealii Reichel.
The 42nd annual awards show takes place Saturday at the Hawaii Convention Center. Finalists — musicians, songwriters and producers in 36 different categories — are selected by about 600 members of the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.
This year’s show will feature show-stopping performances and a special tribute to Jacqueline “Honolulu Skylark” Rossetti, co-founder of the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and an influential name in Hawaiian music.
The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards airs on K5 starting at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-show special and then the award ceremony at 7 p.m.
Here are the confirmed performers:
- Anuhea
- Brickwood Galuteria
- DeShannon Higa
- Eric Lee
- Henry Kapono
- John Akapo
- Kalani Pea
- Kamuela Kahoano
- Karlie G
- Kealii Reichel
- Keauhou
- Keoni Ku
- Kimie
- Ledward Kaapana
- Na Hoa
- Na Wai Eha
- Robi Kahakalau
- Sean Cleland
- Sean Naauao
- Waipuna
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.