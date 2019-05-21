Saint Louis football’s Wilson named to 2020 Polynesian Bowl roster

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Polynesian Bowl will feature some of the best high school football talent the country has to offer, including the standout players that play right here in Hawaii.
Saint Louis receiver Roman Wilson became the latest selection to the 2019 roster this week, becoming the sixth-player from Hawaii in the current class to be named to the all-star game roster, joining Crusader teammates Jordan Botelho, Nick Herbig and Matt Sykes along with Kapolei’s Maceal Afaese and Punahou’s Alaka'i Gilman.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Wilson is listed as the nation's No. 58 wide receiver, according to 247Sports.
In The Opening Regional earlier this month, Wilson turned heads with a 40-yard dash time at 4.37. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, California, Brigham Young, Hawaii, Michigan, Oregon, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, Utah State and Washington, according to 247Sports.
The 2020 Polynesian Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 at Aloha Stadium.
