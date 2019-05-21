New 4-mile walking trail to highlight Ford Island’s lesser-known history

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most might know Ford Island as ground zero for the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. But many might not realize the island played significant roles in sugar cane cultivation and Cold War operations.
Those are just a few of the stories that will come alive as part of a new historical walking trail.
On Tuesday, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host a dedication ceremony for the trail, which runs around the perimeter of the island.
The 4-mile trail features displays on the island’s history, including its roles in sugar cane cultivation, the Cold War, early 20th century military presence and the extent and significance of Hawaiian activity.
Part of the trail will include newly constructed sidewalks and repaved roadways, which will connect to existing walkways.
The ceremony gets underway at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.