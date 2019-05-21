Memorial weekend calls for building trades

Near to above seasonable average surf is due along south facing shores through the holiday weekend, while north facing shores see a brief pulse above seasonable average. The current south- southwest swell will produce surf mainly in the head high range through Friday. As this swell declines Saturday, forerunners from a larger south-southwest swell will fill in, and south shore surf will peak around the 8-foot advisory level Sunday and Memorial Day. Surf will drop to near seasonable average during the middle of next week. A pulse of relatively short period northwest swell will arrive late Friday and peak Saturday and early Sunday