Memorial weekend calls for building trades

Trade winds are expected to return today into Sunday as an area of high pressure strengthens north of the islands. The high pressure fan is expected to stay north of the islands well into next week, with steady trade winds for the islands. With the return of the trades, we can expect showers to favor the windward and mountain areas, especially during nights and mornings. Lee areas will continue to be mostly dry.
Near to above seasonable average surf is due along south facing shores through the holiday weekend, while north facing shores see a brief pulse above seasonable average. The current south- southwest swell will produce surf mainly in the head high range through Friday. As this swell declines Saturday, forerunners from a larger south-southwest swell will fill in, and south shore surf will peak around the 8-foot advisory level Sunday and Memorial Day. Surf will drop to near seasonable average during the middle of next week. A pulse of relatively short period northwest swell will arrive late Friday and peak Saturday and early Sunday
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.