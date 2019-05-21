Melounova upsets LSU’s Golovin in 1st round of NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine tennis star Petra Melounova took down LSU’s Jessica Golovin in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 7-5) at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, F;a.
Melounova’s win over Golovin marked the fourth time this season that she has knocked off an ITA ranked player.
Golovin pulled away in the first set 6-3 before Melounova struck back in the second frame, turning the tables on the Tigers standout.
In the third set, Melounova battled back and forth before eventually breaking Golovin’s serve to go up 6-5 before holding her serve to win 7-5.
Melounova is the only Wahine player to ever win a match at the NCAA Singles Championship. As a freshman, she knocked off No. 16 Texas A&M's Rachel Pierson in straight sets, 7-6 (5), 6-3 and will now advance to the second round and will take on No. 47 Chiara Lommer (Michigan) on Tuesday.
Time and court are to be determined.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.