Melounova defeats Michigan’s Lommer, advances to NCAA Women’s Singles Championships Round of 16

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Petra Melounova continues to make history for the Rainbow Wahine tennis team.
After winning her first round match on Monday, Melounova took down Michigan’s Chiara Lommer today in straight-sets (6-4, 6-1) in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Singles Championship to advance to the Round of 16 at the STA National Campus in Orlando, Fla
Melounova is the first player in Wahine tennis history to win two match in the NCAA Tournament and the first to advance to the Round of 16.
The junior standout will take on the Felicity Maltby (Texas Tech) on Wednesday.
Melounova is the first player from the Big West Conference to advance to the Round of 16 since UC Santa Barbara's Jean Okada in 1996.
The time and court for the match has yet to be determined. A livestream of the match will be shown here.
