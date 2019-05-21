Local Connection: Dangerous Driving Habits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Victoria Arellano was nearly killed last week when police say she was struck in a crosswalk by a car that passed another vehicle that had stopped for her.
Victoria will receive her high school diploma in her hospital bed.
Her heart broken parents bravely spoke out in hopes this graduation season will not see more grave injuries and deaths on our roads.
Her father reminded us all that a car is a deadly weapon.
While there is no scientific explanation why traffic accidents are killing more people – it feels like our roads are getting more dangerous because of the way people drive.
Speeding and tailgating are rampant. Smart phones are gripped alongside steering wheels, and drivers frustrated by congestion react by punching the gas or running red lights and stop signs.
All of these selfish habits puts people in danger while really not getting us to our destination any faster.
Think about how you would feel if you were the driver that struck Victoria Arellano – and changed her life and that of her family forever.
