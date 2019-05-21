Jury pool for the Kealoha trial narrowed down to less than 50 people

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The jury pool for the Kealoha “mailbox trial” has been narrowed down to 47 potential jurors.
That’s down from the initial 413 people who were summoned to the Blaisdell center last week.
The final cut to 12 jurors and 4 alternates will happen Wednesday when attorneys exercise their right to eliminate jurors they are concerned about.
Opening arguments in the trial will be held immediately after that.
Potential jurors were eliminated in earlier rounds of questioning. They were asked to fill out a questionnaire which helped determine their eligibility.
It asked questions like: Have you ever had mail stolen from your mailbox? Have you or someone close to you ever been the victim of a crime? And are you familiar with any recent investigations or charges concerning former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a former deputy city prosecutor?
