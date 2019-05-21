Get ready to laugh: Jo Koy announces upcoming show on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, he’s coming back to the islands.
Popular comedian Jo Koy is preparing for a show at the Blaisdell Center.
Jo Koy is returning for the Nov. 30 show which is a part of his “Just Kidding” world tour.
Pre-sale tickets start this Wednesday and will be sold to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.
To purchase tickets, click here once the window opens.
He was last in Hawaii in 2018 when he filmed a Netflix special.
His shows were a big hit, selling out to local crowds.
