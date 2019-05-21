Tributes
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii

Jo Koy is returning for the Feb. 25 show which is a part of his 2023 Jo Koy world tour.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, he’s coming back to the islands.

Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film “Easter Sunday” and his recent Netflix special, popular comedian Jo Koy is preparing for a show at the Blaisdell Center.

‘Art imitating life’: Jo Koy’s first box office movie is a love letter to immigrant families
Episode 124: Jo Koy dishes on his new flick, his love for Hawaii and his favorite grinds

Pre-sale tickets starts Wednesday at noon and will be sold to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 27 at noon.

Get pre-sale tickets using the the code “comedy” online only. Tickets start at $60.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Jo Koy was last in Hawaii in 2019 for his “Just Kidding” world tour.

His shows were a big hit, selling out to local crowds.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

