Forecast: More hot and humid weather as light winds persist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front has pushed our high pressure fan to the east.
Wind speeds will remain light east to southeasterly through Friday allowing local land and sea breezes to form.
Clouds and scattered showers will favor afternoon and early evening hours through the week.
Trade winds are forecast to return just in time for the Memorial Day weekend and last through the first half of next week.
Small to moderate surf will continue along south facing shores through Friday.
A fairly large swell from southeast of New Zealand is forecast to reach the coastal waters Saturday. This swell may produce surf near the advisory level along south facing shores through Memorial Day.
Surf along north facing shores will be quite small through Thursday.
A moderate northwest swell arriving Friday will peak Saturday then slowly subside through Memorial Day.
