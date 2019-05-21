Entertainment News: The Voice, finale viewership, Na Hoku Hanohano awards lineup

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s entertainment news, Billy V gives a recap on yesterdays episode of The Voice.
Contestant Maelyn Jarmon put on a stellar performance which may have handed her the titles.
Tuesday night we’ll have the results of the competition, but not before lots of performances including Taylor Swift, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Khalid, OneRepublic and Hootie & the Blowfish.
Also on today’s entertainment news, more than 19 million viewers watched the “Game of Thrones” finale on Sunday night.
That’s a record for HBO, as on average, each episode of the final season drew more than 44 million viewers.
Finally, we now know the final lineup for the musical performances at this year’s Na Hoku Hanohano awards.
Here are some of the artists taking the stage: Keauhou, Anuhea, Henry Kapono, Kalani Peʻa, Karlie G and Kealii Reichel.
We’ll post the full list online at hawaiinewsnow.com.
It takes place this Saturday, at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Tune in on K5, starting at 6:30 p..m for the Pre-Hokus special and then the award ceremony airs live at 7 p.m.
