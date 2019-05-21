An aspiring EMT, this Iolani student got a big surprise thanks to Make-A-Wish Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 13-year-old Iolani School student — and aspiring EMT — battling a liver disorder got a big surprise Monday.
Konner is a 7th grader at Iolani. He recently received a liver transplant in Seattle.
He has a passion for all things EMS related. While in Seattle, he dreamed of checking out the Medic One Headquarters but was unable to.
But on Monday, he found out that he’ll be heading back to the Emerald City thanks to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.
The organization along with some of his classmates helped reveal that Konner will be going on a grand tour of the facility.
To commemorate the wish, Konner not only got to ride in a Honolulu ambulance, he also got to try on the uniform of an EMT.
“We get to go on calls and treat people when they’re down, they’re sick, they’re injured, but this is actually one of the best parts, (to) go above and beyond and do further,” EMT Nadine Park said.
Konner’s trip back to Seattle is schedule for June.
The surprise was also perfectly timed with the start of National EMS Week.
Make-A -Wish Hawaii makes wishes of children battling diseases come true. For more information on the organization, or to get involved, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.