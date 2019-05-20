Muggy Days Ahead

Hope your week is off to a great start! Winds will become light southeasterlies Monday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. The front will stall north of the islands with light and variable winds in the forecast through Friday. Clouds and scattered showers will favor windward mountains and interior sections of each island in the afternoon and early evening time periods. Moderate trade winds are forecast to return by next weekend.
A series of small southwest and south swells will produce small to moderate surf along south facing shores through the middle of the week. Currently, we have small background southwest swell from the Tasman Sea. A reinforcing long-period south-southwest swell is expected to build Tuesday into Wednesday. Further out, a larger long-period south-southwest swell is expected to arrive during the Memorial Day weekend, with surf possibly reaching advisory levels along south facing shores.
