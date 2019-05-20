Lahaina man killed in head-on collision along Maui’s Honoapiilani Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials pronounced a man dead at the scene of a crash on Maui’s Honoapiilani Highway Monday.
The accident happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. just south of the Lahaina Bypass.
Police said a white 2017 Mercedes-Benz cargo van driven by a 20-year-old Kahului man crossed the center line, and crashed head-on into a 1987 Nissan pickup truck heading south.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.
The man behind the wheel of the Nissan was killed, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
By Monday afternoon, police identified that man as 69-year-old Jimmy Alvares of Lahaina.
Police are investigating whether speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
This is the 9th traffic death on Maui this year compared to three this time last year.
Honoapiilani Highway was shut down in both directions for about three hours during the investigation.
