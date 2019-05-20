Man exposed himself to 2 young boys, police say

NEW YORK (CNN/WCBS) - The New York Police Department is on the hunt for a man accused of exposing himself to children in Brooklyn.
The man allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old and 8-year-old boy as they were walking Friday evening.
After exposing himself, the man ran off.
NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect.
According to police, the suspect is between 20 to 30 years old.
He was last seen wearing all dark clothing, walking eastbound on 68th street.
The children weren’t physically hurt, reports say.
