Man accused in 2014 murder charged again for the same crime

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A murder suspect whose case was dismissed earlier this year has been charged again in connection with the same murder.
Derrick Hernandez is accused in the 2014 stabbing death of Frankie Feliciano Jr. at a Maili beach park.
In March, the case was dismissed because a judge ruled that Hernandez didn’t get a speedy trial.
Court records show a grand jury indicted him for second-degree murder on May 2. Hernandez was arrested on Saturday.
He remains in custody on a $1 million bail and is expected to appear in court Thursday.
