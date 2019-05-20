Firefighters kept busy with 2 separate brush fires on Oahu

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters worked Monday to put out two brush fires on Oahu — one of which is still burning.
HFD has been working since Sunday to douse a brush fire that ignited just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday on a mountain along Kaukonahua Road.
Seven HFD units staffed with 14 personnel initially responded, but Monday that was lowered to five units and nine personnel. HFD is coordinating water drops for the fire, which has now burned 525 acres.
HFD says additional air assets, including HFD’s Air 2 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter, were later called in to assist with water drops.
One driver reported seeing thick smoke in the area.
“I was coming down Kaukonahua Road and it was just completely smoke. You could see it coming from Wahiawa. But as you got further down, you could see it -- like plumes of smoke coming up,” Cora Pierce said as she watched the smoke billow.
Pierce expressed concerns for ranch animals that may be in the area.
“I don’t think they are too worried about it going up and over, but at this point, keeping those structures and animals safe. Because there are horses and sheep in the fields,” she added.
No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.
HFD said windy conditions, accessibility and steep terrain have been major challenges.
At last check, the fire was 90 percent contained.
Then on Monday, a small brush fire broke out just before 5 p.m. in Mililani.
It burned five and a half acres in a gulch east of Noholoa Park.
It was deemed 100 percent contained at 6:30 p.m.
