Murder victim whose body was discovered by hunters identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man found dead in a heavily-wooded area in Windward Oahu last week has been identified ― and police say his death has been ruled a homicide.
The victim was identified as Benjamin Awong.
On Monday, authorities asked for the public’s help in tracking down witnesses to the murder.
Awong’s body was found by hunters about 1 p.m. on May 15 in a densely-wooded area off Old Kalanianaole Highway.
Sources told Hawaii News Now the victim’s hands were bound and he had been beaten.
Officials said the body was discovered just off a designated trail, and about a 10- to 15-minute walk from the road.
Authorities have not said when they believe Awong was killed.
The victim is described as being 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
This story will be updated.
