Intentionally-set fire in a Punchbowl garage causes thousands in damage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters released some additional details Monday on a fire that was deemed arson over the weekend.
HFD said damage was estimated at $47,000 to both the structure and its contents.
Firefighters rushed to the apartment building along Pauoa Road early Sunday morning.
The two-alarm fire broke out in the garage of the building around 3:30 a.m.
The first of 11 units arrived on scene to find a three-story apartment building’s garage with a vehicle fully involved in the fire.
Around 3:50 a.m., the fire was deemed under control and fully extinguished 10 minutes later.
HFD says flames didn’t impact any residential or business units, and there were no reports of injuries.
Fire officials said the fire was intentionally set, and police are handling the arson investigation.
Police records show that so far, no one has been arrested in connection to the case.
