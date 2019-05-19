Can’t make it to lantern floating Hawaii? Here’s how to participate from home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you can’t make it in person to the 2019 Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii, or don’t want to stand in line for a lantern, you can still be a part of the heartfelt celebration.
As Memorial Day nears, thousands of recycled paper lanterns are being prepped for the ceremony.
Online remembrances and affirmations are being accepted. Click here to submit yours.
Online memorials will be printed and placed on collective lanterns and floated by volunteers at the event.
Submissions will be accepted online now until May 26, 11:59 p.m.
Lantern floating Hawaii is an annual tradition that attracts thousands from all over the world to Ala Moana and Magic Island.
If you want to customize and float your own lantern, you’ll have to get there early as lanterns are distributed on a first-come basis. The lantern distribution tent opens on Memorial Day at 10 a.m. Click here for additional details.
The event will also be broadcast live on KGMB beginning at 6:30 p.m.
