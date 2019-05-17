Motorcyclist critically injured in Big Island crash dies two weeks after accident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 38-year-old motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash in mid-May has died.
The victim was identified as Jessie Lee Stacy, of Waikoloa.
It happened around 5 p.m. on May 16. Police said a 2018 Nissan Altima being driven by a 61-year-old California man made a left turn from Waikoloa Road onto Uluwehi Street.
Police said the Altima collided with a blue 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound driven by Stacy.
Stacy was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition, and later airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Center.
He died on Sunday.
The driver of the Nissan and his passenger, a 60-year-old woman, were not injured.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. They have opened a negligent injury investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to call police at 326-4646, extension 229.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.