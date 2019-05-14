Here’s what the U.S. Postal Service’s new USS Missouri stamp looks like

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Postal Service has revealed the design of a new Forever stamp honoring the legacy of the USS Missouri.
The stamp, which will be officially unveiled during a ceremony June 11 on the deck of the famed battleship, is meant to honor the 75th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning.
The vessel was officially put into service on June 11, 1944.
The stamp, the Postal Service says, depicts the Missouri “in the disruptive camouflage she wore from her commissioning until a refit in early 1945.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.