Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered

May 14, 2022. Honolulu, Hawaii. Red Cross volunteer Noel Alarcon shows a resident how to test a...
May 14, 2022. Honolulu, Hawaii. Red Cross volunteer Noel Alarcon shows a resident how to test a smoke alarm installed during a Sound the Alarm event in Honolulu, Hawaii. “Volunteering together as a family gave us an opportunity to give back to our community and spend quality time together,” said Noel, who volunteers with his wife and two children. “It strengthens our family bond while teaching our children the value of giving and sharing the spirit of Aloha.” Photo by Marco Garcia/American Red Cross(Marco Garcia/American Red Cross | Marco Garcia/American Red Cross)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Red Cross is extending its “Sound the Alarm” smoke detector installation campaign due to high demand.

The statewide initiative usually happens during the month of May but it will restart and go until the end of the year.

The Red Cross reports it has already visited nearly 500 homes. Their goal is to install at least 200 more smoke detectors by the end of the year.

Officials said the service includes free smoke alarm installations and assistance in creating an escape plan for you and your household.

For more information on how you can sign up for a smoke detector installation, click here.

For information on volunteering for the Red Cross locally, click here.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
Jo Koy is returning for the Feb. 25 show which is a part of his 2023 Jo Koy world tour.
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii
A spike in respiratory illnesses continues to tax hospitals nationwide, but Hawaii cases of...
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
In the Windy City, a Chicago married couple perpetuate the dances of Polynesia, and neither of...
A long way from Hawaii, this school for hula and Tahitian dance is thriving

Latest News

The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms.
HNN to launch documentary on Ukrainians in Hawaii amid ongoing war with Russia
Tuesday morning, the number of people wearing masks versus not wearing masks inside Honolulu's...
Weak yen, rising fuel prices are pushing back a much-anticipated rebound of Japanese arrivals
For Olga and Roman Chetverikov, life in Ukraine was like a dream.
PHOTOS: The Chetverikov Family
Anna Sakovtseva
PHOTOS: Anna Sakovtseva
Anna Baryshnykova and Oleksandr Sheremet
PHOTOS: Anna Baryshnykova and Oleksandr Sheremet