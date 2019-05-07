Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Red Cross is extending its “Sound the Alarm” smoke detector installation campaign due to high demand.

The statewide initiative usually happens during the month of May but it will restart and go until the end of the year.

The Red Cross reports it has already visited nearly 500 homes. Their goal is to install at least 200 more smoke detectors by the end of the year.

Officials said the service includes free smoke alarm installations and assistance in creating an escape plan for you and your household.

