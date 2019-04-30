19-year-old woman charged in connection to a deadly Na’alehu stabbing

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old woman is being held on $200,000 bail after being charged in connection to a stabbing in Na’alehu.
Hawaii County police say on Friday, Ka’u patrol officers responded to the Whittington Beach Park around 3:40 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, they found two victims -- a 35-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man -- with multiple stab wounds.
The woman died at the beach park and the man was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and was last listed in stable condition Monday.
Police arrested two suspects in the crime: 19-year-old Kaleianuenue Borero-Kaluna, and Robert Hayes, a 69-year-old male. Both are Na’alehu residents. Both were arrested on suspicion of attempted First -Degree Murder and other related charges.
“After conferral with the Hawaiʻi Prosecutor’s Office, Kaleianuenue Borero-Kaluna was charged with Attempted Murder in the first-degree, Murder in the second-degree and Attempted Murder in the second-degree,” officials said in a news release.
Hayes was released pending further investigation.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Detective Dominic Uyetake Jr. at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228 or email dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov. Tips can also be submitted to the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.