Here’s how to watch Merrie Monarch 2019 on air or online

Hula Halau Olana takes the stage at Merrie Monarch 2018.
Hula Halau Olana takes the stage at Merrie Monarch 2018.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Apr. 25, 2019 at 4:45 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The biggest event in the hula community is here!

This week, hula halau across the state will take the stage and compete for top honors in three nights of competition at Merrie Monarch 2019.

The prestigious event will be broadcast on air on K5 and online at HawaiiNewsNow.com/MerrieMonarch.

For Spectrum customers, K5 can be found on channel 1022 or 22. On Hawaiian Telcom, K5 can be found on channels 1013, or 13. Dish users will have to tune in to the online stream.

The livestream will also be available on HNN’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps.

The broadcasting schedule is as follows:

  • The Miss Aloha Hula Competition: April 25, 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Hula Kahiko Competition: April 26, 6 p.m. to midnight
  • Hula 'Auana and awards: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

