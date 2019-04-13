Former Longshore union official found guilty of embezzlement sentenced to 2 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former secretary-treasurer of a Hawaii dock workers union was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzlement.

Federal authorities said 64-year-old Charles Kimo Brown, a Mililani resident, embezzled nearly $100,000 while he ran the local ILWU 142.

Officials said Brown was responsible for the union’s financial matters and he manipulated the amount of time he spent working on union matters in order to receive increased pay for nearly five years.

In addition to his sentence, Brown must also pay back all the money.

